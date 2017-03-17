St. Patrick's Day: Parade Guide | Where To Celebrate | Transit Schedules & Street Closures | Best Irish Pubs

NYPD: Man Robs Pregnant Woman In Queens Elevator

March 17, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who allegedly robbed a pregnant woman earlier this week in Queens.

It happened Wednesday inside a commercial building on Sanford Avenue in Flushing.

Police say when the elevator reached the second floor the suspect blocked the door and demanded money from the 29-year-old victim.

The woman handed over her cash and exited the elevator unharmed.

The suspect then rode the elevator down to the basement and took off, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

