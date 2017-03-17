Yankees’ Tanaka, Shreve, Montgomery Combine For No-Hitter Vs. Tigers

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Two days after Michael Pineda tossed five perfect innings, Yankees pitchers provided another spring gem as Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined for a no-hitter Friday in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.
Tanaka pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings and struck out six in the 3-0 victory. He walked two.
Chasen Shreve recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning, and then Jordan Montgomery tossed four perfect innings for the save, striking out two.
Chase Headley and Rob Refsnyder each hit RBI doubles and scored in the victory. Ronald Torreyes also drove home a run as the Yankees improved to 16-5 this spring.
Tanaka has been stellar in the run-up to the regular season. In three Grapefruit League starts — nine innings overall — he has yet to allow a run, given up just three hits and struck out 13.
Montgomery’s performance, meanwhile, has apparently earned him a spot in the Yankees’ rotation competition. ESPN’s Andrew Marchand reported after Friday’s game that manager Joe Girardi believes Montgomery, a 24-year-old left-hander, has pitched well enough to earn an exhibition start, adding that he’s “curious” about him.