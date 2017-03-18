10-Year-Old Boy Dead After Shooting Inside Newark Home, Police Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old boy is dead after being shot inside a home in Newark, according to authorities.
Police say they were called to the home on the 800 block of South 19th Street around 1:20 a.m., where they found the boy bleeding from his chest.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Neighbors tell CBS2 about five people lived inside the home where police believe the shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made as the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.