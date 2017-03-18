CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Preet Bharara Was Investigating Member Of Trump’s Cabinet When He Was Fired, Report Says

March 18, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Preet Bharara

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report shows that former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was overseeing an investigation into a member of President Trump’s cabinet when he was forced out of office last week.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, it came as a shock when Bharara was removed from his role with as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He had previously been asked by Trump to continue his work, but as let go without explanation from the White House last week.


Now, a report from ProPublica shows that Bharara was leading an investigation into stock trades made by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. As a member of Congress, Price traded hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares from companies in the health industry, while at the same time sponsoring legislation having to do with the health industry.

Bharara was also reportedly investigating Fox News for its handling of financial settlements paid to women who accused former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Nancy Pelosi did the same thing

    Was she investigate?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia