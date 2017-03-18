Preet Bharara Was Investigating Member Of Trump’s Cabinet When He Was Fired, Report Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report shows that former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was overseeing an investigation into a member of President Trump’s cabinet when he was forced out of office last week.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, it came as a shock when Bharara was removed from his role with as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He had previously been asked by Trump to continue his work, but as let go without explanation from the White House last week.
Now, a report from ProPublica shows that Bharara was leading an investigation into stock trades made by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. As a member of Congress, Price traded hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of shares from companies in the health industry, while at the same time sponsoring legislation having to do with the health industry.
Bharara was also reportedly investigating Fox News for its handling of financial settlements paid to women who accused former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.
One Comment
Nancy Pelosi did the same thing
Was she investigate?