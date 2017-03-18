Boy, 9, Missing From Bedford-Stuyvesant Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Saturday were looking for a 9-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
Rashaad McCoy, who lives on Fulton Street near Albany Avenue, was last seen at his home at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Rashaad is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has a thin build, a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a Polo coat, a black hat, blue sweatpants, and multi-colored Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.