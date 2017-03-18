Tolls May Be Necessary To Fund Infrastructure Repairs In Connecticut, Lawmaker Says

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The Connecticut General Assembly Transportation Committee has approved legislation that would start the process of bringing back tolls along the state’s major highways.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, lawmakers concede that no one wants to make drivers pay tolls.
“You ask anyone — do you want tolls? The answer is no,” said state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport).
But when adding context to the question that state roads and bridges are deteriorating quickly with little money to fix them, Steinberg said the answer might change.
“Would you be willing to pay something to make sure that they’re safe and perhaps even reduce congestion? I think the answer would be yes for a lot of people,” he said.
Connecticut is still several years away from tolls going up along interstates 95, 84, and 91. Not even counting the environmental studies and research that would need to take place, a divided state legislature still has not even approached the subject of what the price of tolls would look like.
Steinberg said there is a need to act fast, with the state’s Office of Policy and Management projecting Connecticut’s transportation fund will run out in 2020 – a projection the office calls “optimistic.”