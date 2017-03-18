Police Open Fire After Officer Is Hit By Car In Hollis, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police opened fire Saturday evening after an officer was struck by a car during a drug bust in Queens.
CBS2’s cameras captured the aftermath of the shooting on Hollis Avenue and 200th Street in the Hollis section of the borough.
Police said they were investigating drug activity near the intersection and tried to stop a car at 6:30 p.m. The car left the scene and struck an officer, police said.
The officer shot one round, but did not hit his intended target or anyone else, police said.
Police later found the car parked five minutes away at Hannibal Street and Elmira Avenue, but the suspects were gone, police said.
The officer who was struck by the car suffered a minor injury.
The search continued late Saturday night.