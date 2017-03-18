Plane Skids Off Taxiway, Gets Stuck In Mud At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plane with approximately 75 passengers on board skidded off of a taxiway and became stuck in mud at LaGuardia airport late Saturday morning, according to sources.
Sources say the Delta Embraer aircraft landed on runway four and got stuck in the mud as it was attempting to exit the runway.
The Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF) responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported.
A tug was able to free the plane, which taxied to the terminal under its own power, according to sources.
Flight 1564 had just landed from Chicago, according to the Port Authority.