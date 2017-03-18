Man Charged With Hate Crime, Accused Of Attacking Transgender Women In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly attacked two transgender women outside a McDonald’s in Jackson Heights, Queens.
Patrick O’Meara, 38, was charged with a hate crime in the Friday afternoon incident, police told CBS2.
Police alleged that around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect began yelling at the women as they tried to enter the McDonald’s at 37-59 82nd St. and called them slurs. He then allegedly pushed one woman to the ground and punched her and kicked her, police said.
The suspect left the scene, but returned with a cane and hit one of the women in the left hand, police said.
One of the women was treated at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, while the other was treated at the scene, police said.
O’Meara was arrested and was due in court on Saturday, police said.