Rock Music Legend Chuck Berry Dies At 90

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Rock and roll visionary Chuck Berry has died, according to police in St. Charles County, Missouri.

He was 90 years old.

St. Charles County police reported on Facebook that they found Berry unresponsive in his home around 12:40 p.m. local time Saturday. First responders administered life-saving techniques, but Berry could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m., police said.

More From CBS News

Charles Edward Anderson Berry was born Oct. 18, 1926 in St. Louis.

After a brush with law and a stint in reform school in his young adult years, Berry held factory jobs and received training in hairdressing and cosmetology before launching his musical career, according to his Rolling Stone Magazine biography.

In 1952, Berry formed a trio with pianist Johnnie Johnson and drummer Ebby Hardy, and the combo went on to become a top St. Louis area band, according to Rolling Stone.

Berry met blues legend Muddy Waters in Chicago in 1955, and Waters in turn introduced him to Leonard Chess, owner of Chess Records, Rolling Stone recalled. Berry played a demo for Chess of a song called “Ida Red,” which Chess renamed “Maybellene” and sent to disc jockey Alan Freed, the magazine recalled.

“Maybellene” went to the top of the R&B charts and No. 5 on the pop charts, and he followed up with legendary hits such as “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Too Much Monkey Business,” “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Carol,” among others.

In the early 1960s, Berry was sentenced to prison on a conviction of transporting a woman across state lines for “immoral purposes.”

As Rolling Stone explained it in their biography of Berry: “He had brought a 14-year-old Spanish-speaking Apache waitress and prostitute from Texas to check hats in his St. Louis nightclub, and after he fired her she complained to the police. Following a blatantly racist first trial, he was found guilty at a second. Berry spent two years in federal prison in Indiana, leaving him embittered.”

Berry did crank out more hits in the 1960s, including “Nadine (Is It You?),” “No Particular Place to Go,” and “You Can Never Tell.”

He continued to perform throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, and topped the charts in 1972 with the novelty song “My Ding-a-Ling.” He released his last studio album, “Rock It,” in 1979.

“Johnny B. Goode” was the only rock and roll song included on the Voyager Golden Record – which was launched into space in 1977, according to Berry’s website.

Berry received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement in 1984, and was part of the first group of inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, his website noted. He was also awarded a Kennedy Center honor in 2000.

Rolling Stone once said Berry “laid the groundwork for not only a rock and roll sound but a rock and roll stance.”

On his 90th birthday last October, Berry announced plans for the release this year of “Chuck,” his first new album in 38 years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)