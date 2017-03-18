Sex Offender Released Without Charges After Boy Claims He Was Kidnapped

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday that they have released a known sex offender accused of kidnapping a boy in the Bronx.
On Friday, police said the 10-year-old boy was walking to school near Kingsbridge Avenue and 233rd Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 8:30 a.m. when he said a man came up and approached him.
The boy told police suspect grabbed him, put him in the back of the van, and took him to a basement apartment on Bailey Avenue near 238th Street, police sources said.
The boy told police managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct police station house on Kingsbridge Avenue, where he told officers what happened.
Officers at the police station showed the boy photos of known sex offenders in the area, and the boy identified one of them as his kidnapper, sources said.
The man was taken into custody Friday, but on Saturday morning, he was released without charges.
Police said the boy’s story had some inconsistencies.