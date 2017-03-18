Tunnel To Towers Announces Donation To Children Of Slain FDNY EMT

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The son of slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo offered a moving tribute to his mother Saturday, just days after she was killed in the line of duty.
“Seeing everybody that she affected,” Jose Montez said, “I know she didn’t die in vain.”
Montez was one of Arroyo’s five sons, and on Saturday the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation offered a $100,000 donation to the children she left behind.
Arroyo’s mother wept during Saturday’s announcement.
“We need to help out in every way we possibly can to try and alleviate the financial concerns,” the foundation’s Chief Operating Officer John Hodge said.
Arroyo was killed when 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez, a repeat felon, stole her ambulance and ran her over as she sought to stop him Thursday.
Inside EMS station house 26 where she worked stands a growing tribute to the 14-year veteran. Candles and flowers sit beneath a banner that bears her face.
“My mother wouldn’t have wanted people to be sad today,” Montez said. “She would rather everyone, if you could take something from this… just let it humble you.”
The foundation is accepting additional donations from the public to support Arroyo’s children and says 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to her family. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.