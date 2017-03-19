5 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak At North Valley Stream Home

NORTH VALLEY STREAM (CBSNewYork) — Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a home in Nassau County on Saturday night.
Authorities say the victims, including a 5-year-old boy, were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a home on Elmont Road in North Valley Stream at around 7:30 p.m.
Two victims, both in their 20s, were discovered unconscious in the basement of the home, authorities said. Three of the victims were conscious and were able to exit the home.
All five victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Elmont Fire Department determined the high levels of carbon monoxide were coming from an oil burner exhaust pipe.