Young Professionals To Sleep On City Streets For Homeless Youth Awareness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– On March 24, hundreds of young professionals will trade warm beds for unfamiliar territory and experience first-hand what it’s like to sleep on the streets of Newark and New York City.
The Covenant House annual Sleep Out raises awareness for homeless and trafficked youth across the country.
“This is a movement that’s happening across America, in 30 cities and six countries,” Covenant House development manager Daniel Ryan said. “This year, Covenant House will serve 50,000 young people — the great majority of whom are between the ages of 18 and 21.”
According to Ryan, 498 young adults are currently using Covenant House services in New York City.
“Our young people want three things — they want a safe place to sleep tonight, the want a job, and they want to further their educations,” Ryan said.
