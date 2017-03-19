Governor Cuomo Announces Reconstruction Plan For Bruckner-Sheridan Interchange

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A long awaited, massive infrastructure project may soon be on the way to the South Bronx.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, the Sheridan Expressway sliced right through the community more than fifty years ago, cutting residents off from the riverfront.

If Governor Cuomo gets his way, the expressway will be transformed into a boulevard that is both pedestrian and cyclist friendly.

“Slow the traffic down, have pedestrian crossings so people can get across it and get to the Bronx River and enjoy the Bronx river,” Cuomo said in the Sunday announcement.

The $1.8 billion plan also calls for the redesign of the Bruckner Expressway.

We're going to reconstruct the Bruckner-Sheridan Interchange to transform South Bronx through direct, safe access to Bronx River waterfront pic.twitter.com/cOnNwRVDGW — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 19, 2017

“And you have to build a whole new road and bridge system that goes from the Bruckner directly into Hunts Point,” Cuomo said.

More than 78,00 vehicles travel to the Hunts Point Peninsula daily, including 13,000 trucks using local roads which has increased and contributed to poor air quality in the community, according to Cuomo’s office.

The project will be completed in multiple phases, and the governor says he has allocated the $700 million needed for the first phase of the project in this year’s state budget, which is expected to be voted on April 1.