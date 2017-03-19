Family, Friends Gather To Honor Slain FDNY EMT At Sunday Vigil

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil was held at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx Sunday night for fallen FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo was killed Thursday night when a man stole her ambulance and backed it over the 14-year veteran before taking off.

The suspect — 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez — was arrested a short time later after crashing the ambulance.

Fellow EMT at Station 26 Lt. Edward De La Paz worked with the 44-year-old mother of five for 14 years and says she was sweet and hard working.

“It was days she came to work and was sicker than the people she picked up,” he said. “I tried to send her home, she would not go home.”

Her son Kenny says he hasn’t been able to sleep, eat, or think, but says the outpouring of support has been so important.

“As long as the family is together and as long as the FDNY is providing the support they are right now, I think we should be good for a little bit until… because you know what it is? Everybody is still in shock,” he told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “So when everybody is home, and home alone, that’s when it’s going to hit them a lot.That’s when it’s going to hit me.”

Wake services for Arroyo will be held Thursday and Friday at Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx. Two sessions will be held each day, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. next Saturday at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx.

The foundation is accepting additional donations from the public to support Arroyo’s children and says 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to her family. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

The FDNY Foundation has also announced they’ve created a fund for Arroyo’s children. For more information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.