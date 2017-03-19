Police Arrest Queens Woman Accused Of Killing Aunt With Meat Cleaver

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is under arrest after authorities say she used a meat cleaver to kill her aunt at their home in Queens earlier this week.
Maria Palaguachi, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities discovered her wounded body at a home on 174th Street in Rochdale on Thursday morning.
Elizabeth Sanchez, 30, was arrested in connection with the incident. She now faces murder charges.
Prosecutors say Palaguachi was struck in the head, neck and shoulder. Her body was initially found by her daughter.
Authorities have not offered a motive for the killing.