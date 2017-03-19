MTA Fare And Toll Hikes For Subways, Buses, Tunnels In Effect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Metropolitan Transportation Authority fare hike is now in effect for trains, buses, bridges and tunnels across New York City.

The MTA will keep the base MetroCard fare for subways and buses at $2.75, but fares have gone up for weekly and monthly cards.

The 7-day unlimited card will increase from $31 to $32 while the 30-day unlimited card are jumping from $116.50 to $121. MetroCards purchased at the current rate will continue to work after the hikes take place.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road fares will rise 3.75 percent or less.

For LIRR riders, ten-trip tickets purchased before March 19 will be valid for six months from date of purchase and one-way and round-trip tickets purchased before March 19 will be valid for 60 days from the purchase date.

For MTA bridges and tunnels, drivers using an E-ZPass will see tolls increase by less than 25 cents for cars. Driver paying with cash or tolls by mail will see of increase of 6.3 percent to 9.1 percent.

Some commuters were not happy about the change.

“We’re not getting anything for our money. The service is horrible, and MTA line their pockets enough. They don’t have to take it out on us straphangers,” one commuter told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“Can’t even afford a monthly MetroCard no more. So you’re going to have to see, am I going to get to work, or am I going to eat?” another commuter said.

A 2009 budget deal requires the MTA board to increase fares and tolls every two years. The goal this year is to boost revenue by four percent, with additional funds going to pay for raises for MTA workers.

“The cost of living is the cost of living,” MTA CEO Thomas Prendergast said. “We have a labor force that is in large part part of the equation and we need them. They deserve fair raises.”

The next fare hike is scheduled for 2019.

For more information on the new fare prices, click here.