Thousands Of Runners Participate In United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 20,000 runners are taking to the streets of Manhattan for the 2017 United Airlines NYC half-marathon.
The race kicked off at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning near 72nd Street in Central Park.
Runners headed south along Seventh Avenue, and across 42nd Street to the West Side Highway.
The 13.1-mile journey ends in downtown Manhattan.
Those traveling in the area should be wary of street closures throughout the area throughout Sunday morning.
