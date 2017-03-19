3/19 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

March 19, 2017 3:58 PM
Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a much brighter day across the area, and it was a few degrees warmer too! Stiff northerly breezes made it feel a bit cooler though, and those breezes will continue into the night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s this evening with an eventual overnight low in the 20s and low 30s.

Waking up tomorrow will be another cold morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s a brisk start to Spring which officially starts at 6:28 a.m. We’ll have sun for the first part of the day followed by clouds in the evening. It’ll be a seasonable start to the week with a high near 50 in NYC.

Tuesday will be even milder with temps in the mid 50s. A few morning clouds & drops will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon.

Have a great night!

