Schumer: Proposed Trump Budget ‘Devastating’ To NYC Anti-Terrorism Efforts

March 19, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Charles Schumer, Donald Trump, New York City, politics

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is slamming President Donald Trump’s proposed budget that could cut $190 million from New York City efforts to fight terrorism.

“When you see something, say something, and I’m saying something today because what we see would be devastating to New York’s efforts to protect itself from terrorism,” Schumer said.

New York City has been targeted by more than 20 terror plots since 2002, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported. Twenty of those plots were foiled by law enforcement thanks to programs Schumer says will be eliminated under the new budget.

“No police department does it better in protecting us from terrorism than the NYPD,” Schumer said. “And it is no wonder, praise God, that there hasn’t been a successful terrorist incident since 9/11.”

Schumer pointed to key security measures that would go away.

“Drive over one of our bridges late at night, and you’ll see the NYPD with cars at each end to make sure that nobody does anything to our bridges,” Schumer said.

Schumer says Republican Long Island congressman Peter King has also signaled his support to fight the funding cut.

Last year, former president Barack Obama proposed cuts, but Schumer fought him and won.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the proposed budget would have a “hugely negative impact” on NYC and told the president he should come to his hometown and talk to the people this budget will personally impact.

“President Trump should remember where he comes from,” said de Blasio. “New York City is directly in the crosshairs of this budget proposal, the people of our city — their lives –would be hurt by it,” de Blasio said. “We intend to fight many, many items in President Trump’s budget proposal.”

Trump’s proposal seeks to upend Washington with cuts to long-promised campaign targets like foreign aid and the Environmental Protection Agency as well as strong congressional favorites such as medical research, help for homeless veterans and community development grants.

Law enforcement agencies like the FBI would be spared, while the border wall would receive an immediate $1.4 billion infusion in the ongoing fiscal year, with another $2.6 billion planned for the 2018 budget year starting Oct. 1.

