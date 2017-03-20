Breaking: FBI Dir. Comey Confirms Russia Elex Investigation; No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping | Watch Live

3/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 20, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Looks like we’ll kick off our first spring afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the low 50’s.

nu tu tri state travel 22 3/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see clouds on the move tonight ahead of our next system. And a shower can’t be ruled out overnight, but we’re only looking at a 20-30% chance. Temps will fall into the low 40’s or so by daybreak.

After an early shower chance, we’ll see clouds give way to more breaks of sun. Highs tomorrow will be a little warmer in the mid 50’s.

jl chill returns1 3/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

A cold front will pass early Wednesday morning and keep our temps in check through the day — just the 30’s. And it will be pretty windy out there, so it will only feel like the 20’s!

