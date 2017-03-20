CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Graffiti With Obama’s Name, Anti-Gay Slur, Found On Lawmakers’ Offices In Astoria

March 20, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: hate graffiti Astoria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  Hate graffiti with the name Obama and an anti-gay epithet was found on the office of elected officials in Astoria on Monday.

The graffiti was found on the offices of Sen. Michael Gianaris, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas and council member Costa Constantinides.

The word Obama was painted along with “f—-t.”

“Writing hateful graffiti is a cowardly, criminal act that pollutes our neighborhood and makes people feel less safe,” Simotas said. “I am confident that the 114 Precinct will catch the perpetrator or perpetrators, whatever their sick motivation may be. These acts of hate will neither silence nor stop Astoria’s elected officials from working to fight discrimination and intolerance and to protect the beautiful diversity of our neighborhood.”

“I strongly condemn this symbol of hate and vandalism in our community. As we see hate crimes rise across the city, we stand together in support of respect and tolerance. We will continue to fight bigoted and despicable acts such as these. Thank you to the 114th Precinct for their hard work investigating these hate crimes,” Constantinides added.

All three have been vocal against the Trump administration’s executive orders.

They recently have hosted a rally in support of the Muslim community in Little Egypt and a community celebration of Astoria’s diversity.

Gianaris also introduced legislation that would prohibit the Port Authority from using any resources in support of the travel ban enforcement, and introduced legislation that would add immigration status to the list of protected classes in the state’s Human Rights and Civil Right Laws. He has also fought federal efforts that would discriminate against people based on their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and gender.

“It is shameful that someone is trying to divide our diverse neighborhood through hostility and bigotry,” said Gianaris. “We can assure our community that these hateful actions will not silence our opposition towards policies we consider un-American, and we will continue to fight for those who need our help no matter the cost.”

Police are looking at security footage hoping it will help to identify those responsible.

