Boomer & Carton MOTD & Podcast: March 20, 2017

March 20, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

While Boomer was doing a live read on Monday, he referred to “The” Eddie Scozzare in a rather interesting way. It ended up becoming yet another amazing “Moment of the Day.”

They guys kicked off the work week in style, discussing what was a wild second round of the NCAA tournament, in addition to Geno Smith’s potential new home and what the Jets aren’t doing in free agency.

Later, WWE superstar Roman Reigns stopped by the studio for an interesting chat.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

