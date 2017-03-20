CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Couple Accused In Charity Scam Allegedly Victimized Dozens Of Donors

March 20, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Jennifer McLogan, Nassau County, Queens, Staten Island Charity Scam

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 was first to tell you about the heartless con artists accused of collecting money they claimed was for cancer children, only to pocket it.

It seems that their brazen scheme went on for months and victimized dozens of unsuspecting donors.

30-year-old Brittany Schmidt and her 29-year-old husband Vincent Fina of Brooklyn turned themselves in two weeks after they were first arrested for using a five-year-old cancer patient’s photo to collect money for a fake funeral.

“We knew from their own statements they had been doing this at least four months,” Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Diane Peres said. “Now we learn they had been doing it at least eight months collecting not hundreds, but thousands of dollars.”

No apologies Monday from the accused con artists as they hid underneath hoods and jackets following their latest appearance in court, where prosecutors unravelled a troubling tale.

Schmidt, a medical assistant, and Fina, a construction worker, lost their jobs before police say they prayed on the generosity and goodwill of strangers on behalf of a boy they don’t even know — five-year-old Gianni Incandela, of Staten Island, who has a brain tumor.

The child’s mother, Kelly, said friends warned her that scammers lifted her son’s photo from a legitimate GoFundMe page.

The boy’s grandmother, Dee Tirago, managed to take a photo of the suspects when they, by chance, walked into her Brooklyn office.

“I told them ‘I’m taking your picture and make sure everyone knows you guys are a scam’,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

The couple allegedly went door to door in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County — to fire stations, police precincts, and businesses, often arriving by train according to the DA’s office.

Danny Dombal of Baldwin fell for the ruse.

“Just a shame, every angle there is,” he tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “They came in and they pleaded for money for someone who had brain cancer.”

Dombal says he wrote the couple a check for $50 — made out to the suspect who he was told was the victim’s father.

In reality, Fina and Schmidt have a son, 11-years-old and healthy, who investigators say was used as part of the scheme.

“They did several charitable scams,” Peres said Monday. “They started out with their 11-year-old son allegedly saying he had leukemia.”

A judge released the couple to probation, and Peres says they’re headed straight for 28-day drug treatment.

Family court judges are now trying to determine how much school the suspect’s 11-year-old son — now in the care of his grandparents — may have lost as a result of his alleged participation in the scams.

Both Schmidt and Fina pleaded not guilty to the newest charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia