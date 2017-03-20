FBI Director Comey To Testify At Hearing On Russia’s Alleged Meddling Into 2016 US Election

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — FBI Director James Comey and NSA director Michael Rogers are expected to testify Monday at a hearing on Capitol Hill about alleged Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The hearing before one of several congressional panels probing allegations of Russian meddling, the House Intelligence Committee, could allow for the greatest public accounting to date of investigations that have shadowed the Trump administration in its first two months.

The committee is investigating, among other things, Russian hacking that intelligence officials have said was meant to influence the election.

Also of interest to the House Intelligence Committee are President Donald Trump’s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign

Leaders of Senate and House committees investigating the claim have said there’s no evidence to support the president’s accusation.

Meanwhile, Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating the allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more “fake news.”

Trump tweeted Monday: “The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!”

Trump also tweeted that the “real story” is the leaking of classified information.

“The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information,” he said. “Must find leaker now!”

A separate earlier tweet referenced James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, who has said that Trump’s allegation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower is false.

“James Clapper and others stated there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it.”

