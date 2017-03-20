Sources: Suspects Sought For Shattering Door At Bronx Mosque

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to a likely criminal mischief incident at a mosque in the Bronx.
Police say on March 17 around 8:00 p.m., the two males were seen walking in front of 911 Longwood Ave before one of them threw a stick at the glass door, breaking the glass.
Sources tell CBS2 that about 20 members of the Masjid Salam Mosque were in prayer service when they heard the sound of the glass shattering and found the front door smashed.
The Imam reviewed surveillance video which showed the two suspects peer through the window before throwing the stick at the door, causing $250 worth of damage according to sources.
The suspects were seen leaving the area on foot in opposite directions, according to police.
The incident is being investigated as a possible bias crime, however sources say it appears to be a case of criminal mischief at this point.
