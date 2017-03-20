CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Schwei’s Devils Notes: Making History For Number Of Penalty Shots Faced

March 20, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: John Schweibacher, New Jersey Devils

By John Schweibacher
» More Columns

After putting an end to their longest losing streak in four years, the New Jersey Devils wound up doing something no NHL team had done in over 80 years in a pair of losses this past weekend.

The Devils lost to the Blue Jackets, 4-1, Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. Lukas Sedlak and Brandon Dubinsky each scored a penalty-shot goal for Columbus in the win. The Elias Sports Bureau noted that it was only the third game in NHL history in which two goals were scored on penalty shots by either one team or both teams combined.

The previous two instances were on Feb. 11, 1982, when Thomas Gradin and Ivan Hlinka of the Canucks scored penalty-shot goals against the Red Wings and goalie Gilles Gilbert in a 4-4 tie, and again on Dec. 30, 2009, as future Devil Ryane Clowe and Joe Thornton of the Sharks did the same vs. the Capitals with Michal Neuvirth in net in a 5-2 San Jose win.

New Jersey, who previously had Keith Kinkaid stop a Phil Kessel penalty shot in Friday night’s 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh, also became the first team since the New York Americans on Dec. 11 and 13, 1934, to face three penalty shots over a two-game span. Americans goalie Roy Worters stopped all three Boston penalty shots in those two games, denying Eddie Shore, “Dit” Clapper and Nels Stewart of the Bruins. (Thanks to KronishSports.com for this info.)

Columbus Blue Jackets v New Jersey Devils

Brandon Dubinsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores on a penalty shot against the Devils’ Cory Schnider during a game at Prudential Center on March 19, 2017. (Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves in the 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jackets goalie had 20 saves in a 3-0 win at “The Rock” on March 5 and 33 saves in a 2-0 win at Columbus two days later. Even with the four goals he allowed in a 5-1 home-ice loss to New Jersey on Feb. 2, Bobrovsky stopped 113 of 118 Devils shots against him this season, a .958 save percentage.

On Friday night, the Devils lost to the Penguins, 6-4, in Pittsburgh. Kyle Palmieri increased his goal streak to three games when he opened the scoring for New Jersey in the first period and scored again on the power play in the third period.

It was the seventh two-goal game over the last two seasons for Palmieri. The last Devils player to have at least that many games with two or more goals over consecutive seasons was Ilya Kovalchuk, who had eight spanning 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Sidney Crosby scored twice in the win to bring his career total against the Devils to 30 in 56 games. According to Elias, the Penguins’ captain became the seventh player to score at least 30 career goals against the Devils since the franchise moved to New Jersey in 1982, joining Mike Gartner (50), Mario Lemieux (47), Pat LaFontaine (37), Jaromir Jagr (36), Tomas Sandstrom (35) and Mark Recchi (34).

The Devils improved to 3-0 against the Flyers this season and 4-6-0 all-time in their retro red and green jerseys with a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Thursday night in Newark.

The victory ended New Jersey’s 10-game losing streak. It was the second time in the last four seasons the Devils beat the Flyers to end a skid of that length. On April 18, 2013, New Jersey broke an 0-6-4 winless streak with a 3-0, Martin Brodeur shutout at Philadelphia.

On Thursday night, Steve Mason took the loss for the Flyers, allowing four goals before leaving with leg cramps in the third period. Mason is now 0-9-0 in 11 career games against New Jersey.

Former Devil Corey Schwab is the only other goalie to go winless in at least eight career games against the Devils, having gone 0-7-0 in his eight career games versus New Jersey while playing for Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Plus/Minus:
Plus: 1-for-1. Kinkaid stopped the penalty-shot attempt by Pittsburgh’s Kessel in the loss Friday night. It was the first penalty shot he has faced in his NHL career.

Minus: 2-for-2. New Jersey opponents had been 0-for-3 this season on penalty shots prior to the two Columbus scored Sunday. It was the first time in Devils history that an opponent was given two penalty shot opportunities in a single game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia