Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Major Deegan Expressway In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.
It happened on the southbound side of the roadway early Monday morning.
A person was walking along the highway when they were struck and killed by a vehicle, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported. The vehicle remained on the scene.
Two southbound lanes of the Major Deegan are blocked near 233rd Street as police continue to investigate. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.
