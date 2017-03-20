Breaking: FBI Dir. Comey Confirms Russia Elex Investigation; No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping | Watch Live

Competition Announced To Redesign ‘I Voted’ Stickers

March 20, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: New York City Campaign Finance Board, NYC Votes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Those stickers New Yorkers get when voting are getting a makeover.

The “I Voted” stickers featuring the Statue of Liberty design debuted four years ago. The design was selected following an online contest: The winner was by 10-year-old Zoe Markman.

Now it’s time for a new competition.

“We’re calling on talented New Yorkers to submit their finest work for the new ‘I Voted’ stickers,” said Amy Loprest of the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. ET on April 14.

“Allowing New Yorkers to have a say in what their ‘I Voted’ stickers should look like expresses the unique pride we have for the place we call home and reflects the diversity of our amazing city,” Loprest said.

You can submit your design by clicking here. Complete contest rules can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia