Competition Announced To Redesign ‘I Voted’ Stickers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Those stickers New Yorkers get when voting are getting a makeover.
The “I Voted” stickers featuring the Statue of Liberty design debuted four years ago. The design was selected following an online contest: The winner was by 10-year-old Zoe Markman.
Now it’s time for a new competition.
“We’re calling on talented New Yorkers to submit their finest work for the new ‘I Voted’ stickers,” said Amy Loprest of the New York City Campaign Finance Board.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. ET on April 14.
“Allowing New Yorkers to have a say in what their ‘I Voted’ stickers should look like expresses the unique pride we have for the place we call home and reflects the diversity of our amazing city,” Loprest said.
You can submit your design by clicking here. Complete contest rules can be found here.