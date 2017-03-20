CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Three More Teens Plunge Through Ice In Central Park In Separate Incidents

March 20, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Central Park, Ice rescue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite more than a dozen warning signs in the area, three more teens plunged through the ice at the pond in the southeast corner of Central Park within the last 24 hours.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old ventured out onto the ice to take a picture at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The ice gave way and they fell through. They were able to make it to shore on their own but authorities had them taken to a hospital. They were in stable condition.

On Monday, a 15-year-old ventured out onto the ice to take a selfie at around 1:15 p.m. He was rescued by NYPD officers who were patrolling the area. The teen was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Park officials say there are 17 warning signs and emergency ladders in the area.

“There is no such thing as safe ice,” the FDNY posted on its Twitter account. “Never walk on frozen water. You risk your life and the lives of first responders.”

Back in February, six young people ventured out onto the ice and had to be rescued after falling through.

