Jets Sign Veteran QB Josh McCown To 1-Year Deal

March 20, 2017 8:29 PM
Filed Under: New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed veteran free-agent quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing Monday night. Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that the contract is for one season. Financial terms were not immediately available.

McCown met with the Jets over the weekend, but left Sunday without a deal. The sides agreed to a contract a day later.

The Jets had just the inexperienced Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their roster, and McCown provides a veteran presence who could potentially start and be a mentor to the youngsters.

McCown, who’ll turn 38 on July 4, played the past two seasons with Cleveland.

McCown has familiarity with new Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who was his position coach in Chicago during the 2012 and `13 seasons.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

