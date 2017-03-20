CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Labor Of Love: Levittown Couple Awaits Arrival Of 100th Foster Child

March 20, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Alicia Bulger, Carolyn Gusoff, Jim Bulger, Levittown, Will Bulger

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A very special delivery was expected Monday, for a Levittown family about to welcome its 100th foster child.

At 69-years-old, Alicia Bulger was readying the crib for yet another little one whose picture will join 99 others on the kitchen wall.

The Levittown home overflows with toys baby gear, diapers, and love. It’s about to take in foster baby 100.

“Because we can. Because we are needed. Because it makes a difference,” Bulger said.

Jim — a retired banker — and his wife Alicia were already juggling four children of their own when they opened their home in 1986.

“Crack had just hit the streets of New York. There were thousands of babies living in hospitals with no place to go,” Alicia said.

“In the beginning we didn’t know if we could take giving up a baby,” Jim recalled.

There was always a new baby in need.

“The original plan was the baby would stay three months,” Jim said.

Now, 30 years later, the Bulgers have taken in children from New York City and Nassau, often half a dozen at a time, some injured and sick, with drug addicted, abusive, or neglectful parents, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“We get to know them, most of them are wonderful people who want their children back,” Alicia said.

Children who have stayed from three days to three years.

The child who stayed the longest is still with the Bulgers 26 years later. He was adopted.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am today without this family, without this house, without the children that come in, and out of this house,” Will said. “It’s a remarkable atmosphere that changes you. It makes you a better person.”

The 100th baby won’t be the last.

“This does not signify the end of what we are doing. We are here if anyone needs us,” Alicia said.

They have no plans to retire from this labor of love.

The current monthly stipend of $600 per month for one foster child does not, compensate for the 24/7  mission, according to the Bulgers.

Foster parenting also requires formal county training.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia