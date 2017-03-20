LIVE NOW: FBI Dir. Comey Testifies About Russia Elex Investigation, Wiretapping Claims | Watch Live

‘It Was Shocking:’ Neighbors On Edge After Manville Shooting

March 20, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Manville, Scott Rapoport

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting inside a New Jersey home.

The sound of gunfire came crackling from inside a home at 263 North Fifth Avenue and Knopf Street around midnight, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

A bullet hole was plainly visible in the window by the front door.

Bullet hold in the window of a home in Manville, New Jersey. (Credit: CBS2)

Neighbors are alarmed.

“I just heard a gunshot. I just heard like ‘boom!'” neighbor Ida Fortis said. “It was shocking honestly, because this was kind a like the first time that it happened so close to me and my family.”

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

So far they have yet to release details.

Neighbors in the area told CBS2 an off-duty police officer lives in the home with his family.

Early Monday afternoon, the home remained cordoned off with crime scene tape and there was no sign of the people who live there.

