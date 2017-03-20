LISTEN: Mike Francesa Breaks Down Weekend Action In NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa opened his show Monday discussing the weekend’s NCAA Tournament action.
Among the WFAN host’s takes:
• North Carolina should have lost. “I thought Arkansas made some terrible plays, and Carolina got a huge break with 44 seconds left in the game.”
• “It was an interesting weekend, especially here (in New York) because you’re not going to have ‘Nova or Duke here at all. And that takes a lot of steam out of the East in a very big way.”
• “With Duke, they just got outplayed (against South Carolina). And then the game just became a foul-shooting contest, as Duke tried to scramble back. I mean, the one thing they got is, as a 2 seed, they basically played a team on its home court.”
