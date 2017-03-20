LISTEN: Mike Francesa Breaks Down Weekend Action In NCAA Tournament

March 20, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Mike Francesa, NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa opened his show Monday discussing the weekend’s NCAA Tournament action.

Among the WFAN host’s takes:

North Carolina should have lost. “I thought Arkansas made some terrible plays, and Carolina got a huge break with 44 seconds left in the game.”

“It was an interesting weekend, especially here (in New York) because you’re not going to have ‘Nova or Duke here at all. And that takes a lot of steam out of the East in a very big way.”

• “With Duke, they just got outplayed (against South Carolina). And then the game just became a foul-shooting contest, as Duke tried to scramble back. I mean, the one thing they got is, as a 2 seed, they basically played a team on its home court.”

