Fire Burns Through 3 Homes In Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three homes were consumed by flames in a late night fire in Mount Vernon.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on South 3rd Avenue. Fire officials say by the time that crews arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed.
“Fire was coming out on all sides upon our arrival,” Mount Vernon Fire Chief Al-Farid Salahuddin said. “So it had a good start on it before we were called.”
The chief says the home where the fire started was abandoned, but the flames quickly spread to the homes on both sides.
“That thing spread quick and it spread through this house very quickly,” resident Anthony McDade said. “You could see the flames just coming up on our windows and stairwells. Big, huge flames.”
One house was empty and for sale and the other was a multi-family home, where the chief says there was a partial collapse in the rear of the building. The home was the fire started also collapsed.
The chief said everyone did manage to escape the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.