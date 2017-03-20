Many Commuters Start Work Week Facing Higher MTA Fares And Tolls

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many commuters are starting their work week facing higher MTA fares and tolls that went into effect on Sunday.

The MTA is keeping the base MetroCard fare for subways and buses at $2.75, but fares have gone up for weekly and monthly cards.

“It keeps going up all the time, service never gets any better anyhow,” one commuter said.

The cost of a seven-day MetroCard is now an extra $1, rising to $32 while a monthly pass now costs an extra $4, up to $121.

Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders will also see a monthly pass increase of 3.75 percent.

Drivers aren’t exempt at the MTA bridges and tunnels. Those paying cash now pay an extra 50 cents to a dollar and E-ZPass users will see a cut into savings of about 25 cents.

MTA CEO Tom Pendergast says the money will go to paying employees.

“We have a labor force that is in large part part of the equation,” he said. “We need them. They deserve fair raises.”

But low income New Yorkers say they were barely making it before the fare increase.

“You can’t even afford a weekly MetroCard no more, so you have to decide, am I gonna get to work or am I going to eat?” one woman said. “It’s a struggle.”

On Sunday, a coalition of politicians and activists introduced a “fair fares campaign,” proposing a family of four living on $24,000 a year should be provided a MetroCard at half price. In that case, the city would have to pay the difference to the MTA.

“Public transit isn’t public if the public can’t afford it,” City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca said.

In the past, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said there is no room in the city budget for a proposal like that, noting that it would be a state matter.

The next fare hike is scheduled for 2019.

