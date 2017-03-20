National Ravioli Day In NYC: Specials, Classes, Dishes And More

By Carly Petrone/Marie Flounoy

March 20 is National Ravioli Day and NYC is ready to chow down. From free hands-on pasta making classes, to special dishes inspired by the first day of spring, here are our favorite ways to celebrate.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse 447 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10017

212-661-4810 More: Spring Restaurant Openings Now that Spring has sprung, it’s time to enjoy the flavors of this lovely season. Chefs Juan Tourn and Istvan Toth of Davio’s Steakhouse are plating up some seriously delicious pasta pockets this National Ravioli Day. Feast on their decadent Lemon Ravioli, which are generously stuffed with leeks, spring peas, mascarpone, and lemon butter. Pair this dish with a lovely white wine and toast to some sunnier days ahead.

Faun 606 Vanderbilt Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

718-576-6120 As usual, Chef Brian Leth over at Faun in Brooklyn is filling up his signature Baccala Ravioli by hand this National Ravioli Day. This dish is made with cod that is first cured in salt for several weeks, then simmered with Yukon gold potatoes, garlic, and cream. The pasta is finished with butter, parmesan, and fresh chives. Drooling already? Come in and try this delicious dish for yourself.

Altesi Ristorante 26 E. 64th St.

New York, NY

212-759-8900 More: Best Italian Restaurants For Pasta Altesi Ristorante is elevating the typical cheese ravioli by using fresh buffalo milk ricotta and pecorino in their ravioli dish. These raviolis are made with spinach-infused dough and are dressed in butter, sage, prosciutto, and drizzled with aged balsamic. If you’re in the mood for something a little meatier, try their Braised Duck Agnolotti in porcini-truffle butter with green peas. Either way, you’ll find celebrating National Ravioli Day pretty easy to do at this modern Italian restaurant.

Eataly Downtown 4 World Trade Center

101 Liberty St., Floor 3

New York, NY 10007

212-897-2895 Exploring Downtown NYC: Eat, See and Play Head downtown to the newly-opened Eataly and celebrate National Ravioli Day with a special 20 percent deal on all house-made ravioli at the pasta counter. Every morning, their chefs make fresh pasta, including ravioli, that is made from delicate egg dough. Don’t forget to ask the team behind the counter for some simple cooking advice. You can even learn how to make your own ravioli from the egg dough up during a free hands-on class at Foodiversita starting at 1 p.m. Then again, you can always let the experts at La Pizza & La Pasta serve you up a plate of their avioli, too.

Babbo 110 Waverly Pl.

New York, NY 10011

212-777-0303 More: Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In NYC If you want to go really high-end this National Ravioli Day, then head over to Mario Batali’s Babbo. They’re serving up rich dishes like Lamb “Testa” Ravioli with lemon and sage, Beef Cheek Ravioli with crushed squab liver and black truffles, and Good Liver Ravioli with balsamic vinegar and brown butter. Start out your meal with the Grilled Octopus in a spicy limoncello vinaigrette or top it off with some Olive Oil Cake and gelato. Yum! Storico 170 Central Park West

New York, NY 10024

(212) 485-9211 Located within the New York Historical society, Storico specializes in producing some of the best Italian food in NYC. If you’re lucky enough to find yourself here, be sure to try the Ravioli di Ricotta con Bietola — handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta and rainbow chard with sage butter and parmesan. The ravioli itself is immaculately crafted with local ingredients. Tarallucci e Vino 44 E. 28th St.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 779-1100 Exploring NoMad: Eat, See And Play

Taralluci e Vino offers their ravioli dish with an exquisite twist. Their Ravioli di Gamberi e Caricofi is filled with shrimp, shallots and lemon zest; topped with poached artichoke heart and fried artichokes, and garnished with a brunoise of carrot and celery root.

Sojourn

244 E. 79th St.

New York, NY 10075

Located on the Upper East Side, Sojourn Restaurant is another great destination for those seeking to enjoy amazingly crafted Italian food. If you do decide to dine here, make sure to try out their Ricotta and Swiss Chard Ravioli. This tasty, succulent meal is sure to leave your taste buds in a permanent state of desire for more once you finish.

Angelo’s Of Mulberry Street

146 Mulberry St.

New York, NY 10013

More: Best Restaurants In Little Italy

Angelo’s rich tradition of making timelessly excellent food has made the restaurant a Little Italy staple since the early 1900s. If you have the fortune of landing at this location, you must try the Ravioli Ripieni Di Aragoste – a delicious dish of ravioli with shrimps and radicchio in vodka sauce. If you don’t fancy ravioli, then it’s no doubt you’ll enjoy other Italian favorites from Angelo’s award-winning menu.

Avra Estiatorio

14 E. 60th St.

New York, NY 10022

More: Best Lunch Spots In Midtown

Avra Estiatorio is a hotspot that makes an absolutely, delicious homemade lobster ravioli served during lunch time. Enjoy these plump and filling raviolis that come paired with fresh herbs in a atmosphere that evokes upscale yet casual setting.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.