Spike Lee Implores Quarterback-Needy Jets To Sign Kaepernick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spike Lee thinks he knows what’s best for the Jets when it comes to their glaring hole at quarterback.

Then again, who doesn’t these days?

Lee, the famed movie director and unabashed New York sports fan, took to social media over the weekend and wondered aloud why Colin Kaepernick is still available in free agency. Clearly, Lee has no concerns with the baggage the former Super Bowl quarterback will take with him wherever he does end up.

Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And… https://t.co/YpwPiQhWXN — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) March 19, 2017

“The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back?” Lee added in his Instagram rant.

Kaepernick was once one of the more promising QBs in the NFL, but his career trajectory has gone in the other direction due to poor play. In addition, his outspoken nature on social injustice, including his refusal to stand for the national anthem before games, has reportedly not helped his stock in the eyes of general managers around the league.

While it’s true the 29-year-old signal-caller has said through his representatives this offseason he will no longer continue his kneeling practice during the anthem, the maneuver seems more like a desperation ploy because he currently doesn’t have a job. On top of that, Kaepernick didn’t exactly tear up the NFL over the previous few seasons when he did play.

Kaepernick enjoyed great success from 2012-14, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 25-14 record as a starter, including back-to-back NFC Championship game appearances and a spot in Super Bowl XLVII. During that stretch he threw for nearly 8,400 yards with 50 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions.

However, he has since been a shell of himself, going 3-16 as a starter over the last two seasons, including losing his starting job to Blaine Gabbert in 2015. Kaepernick did put up decent numbers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 TDs and just four picks in 12 appearances, including 11 starts, but the 49ers went 2-14. As the Jets saw firsthand during an ugly overtime win at San Francisco in Week 14, Kaepernick has a tendency to disappear at certain points of games.

On March 1, Kaepernick opted out of a contract that would have guaranteed him $14.5 million in 2017. The Jets have yet to show any real interest in him, despite a glaring need for a veteran quarterback to compete against inexperienced Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in training camp.

The Jets were reportedly set to meet with veteran backup Chase Daniel on Monday. Over the weekend they hosted journeyman Josh McCown, but he left without a contract. Gang Green has also shown interest in Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor, but they either signed elsewhere or returned to their previous teams.

The Jets are also reportedly expected to bring in veteran Jay Cutler at some point for a visit.

As for Kaepernick, there’s no telling where he’ll end up. It just doesn’t look like the Jets have him on their radar right now, or if they ever will.