All-New Eateries: 5 Restaurants Coming To NYC In Spring 2017

By John Friia

Spring is here, and new restaurants are on the way! From tacos to noodles and coffee, here are some of the most anticipated eateries slated to open this spring.

More: Spring Activities In NYC | Spring Food Festivals | Spring Film Festival Guide

The Campbell

15 Vanderbilt Avenue

New York, NY 10017

More: Best Day Trips Out Of Grand Central

GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL: Tucked inside Grand Central Terminal, The Campbell cocktail lounge brings the station’s luxurious history from the past to the present, with an emphasis on the property’s unique touches and Florentine-inspired designs. New Yorkers will feel a classy, yet approachable vibe while they sip on classic and craft cocktails. Their seasonal menu will feature an elevated fare of small plates, soups and sandwiches. This restaurant is operated by Gerber Group and is slated to open in May.

Street Taco

358 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10016

More: Best Tacos In NYC

GRAMERCY: A new taco spot is opening in Gramercy this April. Street Taco is a Mexican street food communal dining restaurant led by Executive Chef Justin Ottervanger. The concept is the brainchild of Mark Fox of Fox Lifestyle Hospitality Group, which operates Cask and White Oak Tavern and Whitman & Bloom. As people chow down on one of their signature dishes, they will notice a custom tattoo-style mural, a Volkswagen van that boasts a look into the kitchen, and a DJ booth.

Empire Diner

210 10th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

More: Best New Brunches Of 2017

CHELSEA: Empire Diner is a contemporary reboot that delivers classic American cuisine in the heart of Chelsea. The 80-seat restaurant will boast a spacious outdoor terrace and will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-nights. Owned by John DeLucie, Empire Diner is the sophomore restaurant for the restaurateur — his portfolio also includes Bedford & Co. DeLucie is partnering with the Cafeteria Group to craft a menu that all New Yorkers can enjoy.

Little Tong Noodle Shop

177 First Avenue

New York, NY 10003

More: Best Ramen In NYC

EAST VILLAGE: There’s a new noodle shop coming to the East Village. Little Tong Noodle Shop brings traditional dishes from the Yunnan province of China to the city with Chef Simon Tong’s creations. The area is known for mixian, a non-glutinous rice noodle dish that is the main element of the dish. Chef Tong cooks the rice noodles in a copper pots and serves them in two styles — stir-fried and in broth. Other dishes include wontons, marinated ghost chicken and cucumber salad.

East One Coffee Roasters

384 Court Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

More: Best Coffee Shops In NYC

CARROL GARDENS: Brooklynites can look forward to a new coffee shop in Carroll Gardens this spring. Owned by the founders of New Row Coffee and Free State Coffee in London, this coffee shop welcomes its patrons with industrial décor and a Scandinavian touch. Visitors can enjoy an array of finely curated coffee while ordering simple dishes from local ingredients for breakfast and lunch.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.