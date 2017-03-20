CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

2 Men Found Fatally Shot Inside Car Registered To Reality TV Star

March 20, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Vega, Emily Smith, Kim DePaola, Michelle Ryerson, Paterson, Real Housewives of New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A reality TV star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is dealing with a tragedy involving a vehicle registered in her name.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, police are investigating a double homicide that happened hours after the victims dropped her son off at the airport.

Police believe Aaron Anderson, 28, was shot to death early Friday morning inside a white car belonging to Kim DePaola, known on TV as “Kim D.” The incident happened on East 28th Street in Paterson.

Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, said police haven’t released any official information, but she knows her son is dead.

“They did say the person (killed) had a wire in their jaw, and my son had a wire in his jaw,” Ryerson said.

The name of the other victim hasn’t officially been released but Antonio Vega’s sister, Esmerelda, said he was shot in the head execution style and left to die in the burning car with Anderson.

Esmerelda Vega described her brother as a “loving, great father. He’ll rip his heart out for his daughter.”

According to police, while the vehicle is registered to DePaola, it is used by her son, Chris Camisciolli. He reportedly asked the victims to drop him off at the airport Thursday night. Hours later, police found his vehicle had been set on fire and his two friends had been shot inside.

Kim D. posted condolences to her instagram page from California, where she’s currently visiting.

Thank you to everyone for your support!!!!

A post shared by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on

Ryerson said she spoke to DePaola on Monday.

“She’s devastated about it all,” Ryerson said.

No arrests have been made, according to Paterson police. Investigators do not have a motive in the deaths, but are investigating it as a homicide.

“I have no idea,” Ryerson said. “There’s so many stories going around. I do not know what the truth is.”

Ryerson said Anderson leaves behind his girlfriend and 16-month-old son, Ashton .

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia