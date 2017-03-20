2 Men Found Fatally Shot Inside Car Registered To Reality TV Star

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A reality TV star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is dealing with a tragedy involving a vehicle registered in her name.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, police are investigating a double homicide that happened hours after the victims dropped her son off at the airport.

Police believe Aaron Anderson, 28, was shot to death early Friday morning inside a white car belonging to Kim DePaola, known on TV as “Kim D.” The incident happened on East 28th Street in Paterson.

Anderson’s mother, Michele Ryerson, said police haven’t released any official information, but she knows her son is dead.

“They did say the person (killed) had a wire in their jaw, and my son had a wire in his jaw,” Ryerson said.

The name of the other victim hasn’t officially been released but Antonio Vega’s sister, Esmerelda, said he was shot in the head execution style and left to die in the burning car with Anderson.

Esmerelda Vega described her brother as a “loving, great father. He’ll rip his heart out for his daughter.”

According to police, while the vehicle is registered to DePaola, it is used by her son, Chris Camisciolli. He reportedly asked the victims to drop him off at the airport Thursday night. Hours later, police found his vehicle had been set on fire and his two friends had been shot inside.

Kim D. posted condolences to her instagram page from California, where she’s currently visiting.

Thank you to everyone for your support!!!! A post shared by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Ryerson said she spoke to DePaola on Monday.

“She’s devastated about it all,” Ryerson said.

No arrests have been made, according to Paterson police. Investigators do not have a motive in the deaths, but are investigating it as a homicide.

“I have no idea,” Ryerson said. “There’s so many stories going around. I do not know what the truth is.”

Ryerson said Anderson leaves behind his girlfriend and 16-month-old son, Ashton .