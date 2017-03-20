Police Arrest Second Man Wanted In Brooklyn Restaurant Beating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a second man who allegedly beat a man inside a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month.
Joseph Molohon, 37, was attacked after he offered to help them pay for their meal at Texas Chicken and Burgers in Flatbush on March 1, police said.
The suspects punched, kicked, and hit him with his cane, causing broken bones, cuts and bruises, police said.
Surveillance video showed someone trying to steal Molohon’s wallet as the victim laid on the floor, police said.
“The wallet was on my other side,” Molohon told CBS2. “I was laying on it and I had almost $1,000 in it. They didn’t get that.”
Keshan John, 21, of Brooklyn has been arrested and is charged with two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and third degree menacing.
Kariem Roberts, 21, who lives near the restaurant, was arrested last week and charged with gang assault, menacing and four counts of robbery.
Police are looking for two additional suspects. The investigation is ongoing.