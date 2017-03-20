Report: Target Coming To Herald Square This Fall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Come this fall shoppers in Herald Square will have a big choice.
Target is moving in right across from the Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.
According to the New York Post, the discount retailer will open on West 34th Street this fall in a 92,000 square foot space that will also house the sporting goods store Foot Locker, a Sephora and a Swatch store.
It will be the fourth Target store in the city.
There are other locations in East Harlem, Tribeca and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.
Target is trying to siphon bargain hunters from Macy’s which has been steadily losing business in a retail market that has gone digital, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
The store is expected to open in October.