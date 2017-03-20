Wrong Way Driver On I-95 Caught On Dashcam Video

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wrong way driver barrelling through heavy traffic on a local major highway was captured by another driver’s dashcam.

Drivers coming off I-95 in Secaucus, N.J. were in disbelief at the video that shows a truck going the wrong way down that same road Sunday night.

“These are things you don’t expect to happen,” Carlos Narvas of Jersey City said.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports, the entire ordeal was caught by a dash camera in Harrison resident Adam Zurek’s car just south of Newark Liberty International Airport as he was heading north.

“All of a sudden the brake lights lit up in front of me and everyone slowed down from 70 miles an hour down to ten maybe,” he said. “He passed right by my driver side door.”

Zurek said he decided to install the camera after he captured cell phone video a few years ago of a driver going the wrong way on a highway in Pennsylvania. In that video, you can see a police officer pull up alongside the wayward driver just after he starts recording.

In Sunday’s case, Zurek says he called 911.

“Once he drove by I just kept wondering about what was going to happen,” he said.

New Jersey State Police say what happened was a head on collision. The driver of the Ford F-150, 68=year-old Luis Hernandez, hit a Honda Civic near Elizabeth. Two people were injured in the crash, and Hernandez has been charged with DWI and assault.

“I just can’t imagine being intoxicated that much where you’re driving at thousands of headlights coming towards you,” Zurek said.

State police are still trying to determine where Hernandez got on I-95 going the wrong way.