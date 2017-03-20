Yankees’ Didi Gregorius Leaves WBC With Shoulder Injury

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Didi Gregorius’ Opening Day availability is up in the air after the Yankees shorstop suffered a shoulder injury while competing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters Monday morning that an MRI on Sunday in Los Angeles revealed Gregorius has a hematoma on the subscapularis muscle on his right, throwing shoulder. Gregorius has left the WBC and is returning to the Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa, Florida, to undergo further tests. Girardi said the Yankees would know more Tuesday.
Gregorius began to complain of shoulder pain during a WBC exhibition Saturday.
“It’s obviously not what you want to hear, but hopefully it’s something short,” Girardi said. “But again, we have not seen him. The evaluation from the doctor was his strength was really good. But we’ve got to see him.”
Possible replacements for Gregorius if he’s not ready by the April 2 season opener include Ronald Torreyes and rookie Tyler Wade.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told ESPN that top prospect Gleyber Torres would not be called on to replace Gregorius.
Gregorius, 27, enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, batting .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs. He batted .348 with one homer and eight RBIs in the WBC, where his native Netherlands face Puerto Rico in the semifinals Monday night.