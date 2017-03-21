3/21 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for more sun than we saw this morning, and on top of that, we’ll be running about 5° warmer than yesterday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tonight will start off considerably mild, but the passage of an overnight cold front will send temps crashing into the mid and low 30’s by daybreak. And with the winds really starting to pick up by then, it will only feel like the 20’s!

It will be much colder and gusty tomorrow with highs only in the 30’s despite a lot of sunshine. But because the winds will persist, it will only feel like the low to mid 20’s at best.

As for Thursday, it will start off frigid — certainly the coldest morning of the week — with temps mainly in the 20’s and teens. And it won’t be as windy that day, but temps will only manage to climb into the low 40’s.

Winter’s making a comeback!