3/21 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 21, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for more sun than we saw this morning, and on top of that, we’ll be running about 5° warmer than yesterday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

nu tu tri state travel 23 3/21 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will start off considerably mild, but the passage of an overnight cold front will send temps crashing into the mid and low 30’s by daybreak. And with the winds really starting to pick up by then, it will only feel like the 20’s!

It will be much colder and gusty tomorrow with highs only in the 30’s despite a lot of sunshine. But because the winds will persist, it will only feel like the low to mid 20’s at best.

jl wind chill forecast 2 3/21 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, it will start off frigid — certainly the coldest morning of the week — with temps mainly in the 20’s and teens. And it won’t be as windy that day, but temps will only manage to climb into the low 40’s.

Winter’s making a comeback!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia