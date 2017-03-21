Police: Binghamton Freshman Dies In Fall From Balcony At St. Patrick’s Day Frat Party

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Binghamton University student from Rockland County died in a fall from a balcony at an upstate fraternity house hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party over the weekend.
Freshman Conor Donnelly, 18, of Pearl River, fell while trying to climb from a fourth floor balcony to a third floor balcony during the party Saturday, police said.
Autopsy findings show alcohol was a factor, CBS2 reported.
“It’s been well documented, underage drinking, and this isn’t just isolated in our community, this happens across the United States,” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said.
The party was hosted by Alpha Sigma Phi, which Donnelly was in the process of pledging, police said.
His death has been ruled accidental and authorities said there’s no evidence that hazing played a role in Donnelly’s death.
Binghamton University officials have suspended the frat pending the outcome of an investigation.
