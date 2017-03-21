International Manhunt For Russian Murder Suspect Ends In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An international manhunt for a murder suspect ended on a street in Brooklyn this week.

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, authorities said the woman in arrested in the covert operation killed another woman in Russia. She is now facing charges of preying on men in New York.

Secretly surveilled by a private investigator, Viktoria Nasyrova, 41 – who had been living an apparently carefree life in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn – would find herself in handcuffs arrested on grand larceny charges Monday.

Nasyrova was also wanted in a Russian murder case. Nadezda Ford said her mother, Alla Aleksenko, mysteriously disappeared back in 2014, and her remains were found months later.

Nasyrova was the prime suspect, and was allegedly after the victim’s cash inheritance.

“My mom in grave, and she’s just enjoying her life,” Ford said.

Soon after the murder, investigators said Nasyrova fled from Russia and moved to New York as a wanted woman. Interpol even released a flier in hopes that someone would turn her in.

Taking on the new life of a fugitive in the United States, pictures posted to social media show Nasyrova living a glamorous lifestyle.

“She was not living the life of somebody that was on the run, or in hiding. She was very, very out there just like any normal Brooklynite,” said private investigator Herman Weisberg.

Weisberg, the private investigator who tracked Nasyrova down. He was working with the NYPD when sources said they realized Nasyrova was wanted for allegedly drugging men she met on dating sites and robbing them while they were unconscious.

“She cares a lot about money, apparently, because that’s what motivated her,” Weisberg said.

“She took everything from me – everything. Like, everything” Ford said. “My mom was everything to me.”

Now, Ford hopes the arrest finally means justice.

“Any person who actually took a life, they have to be punished,” Ford said. “You know, they have to — hey cannot just walk in our society and continue to do stuff — whatever they want do.”

Nasyrova is expected to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court on the grand larceny charges either late Tuesday night or on Wednesday. At some point, she will be handed over to federal authorities for extradition on the murder charge.