Long Island Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal DWI Crash That Killed Nurse

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has admitted to driving while intoxicated in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of a longtime nurse last year.
Ryan Gurecki admitted he was intoxicated behind the wheel when he slammed into Karen Holden’s vehicle on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station on June 26, 2016.
The 56-year-old mother of two, who was sitting in the back seat, was killed. Her son and husband were injured.
Holden’s family was in court Tuesday as Gurecki entered a guilty plea. He will be sentenced to six to 18 years in prison, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
“The sentence right now it doesn’t bring Karen back. My hatred and my anger is only wasted. We just need to accept what the court is going to do, try and move on with our lives, but the victims of DWIs their lives are never the same,” Holden’s husband, William, said. “We’re trying to find some normalcy in our lives and I don’t think we’re ever going to find that.”
“Once somebody’s taken from you in that manner it’s hard to get over,” he added.
Holden’s family started a campaign, Keys for Karen, to get bar and restaurant owners to designate a box at their establishments where patrons can leave their keys if they plan on drinking.