Fire Rips Through Abandoned School In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An early morning fire ripped through an abandoned school building in Newark.
The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the building on Bergen Street. It once housed the William H. Brown Academy, a grade school that was closed in 2010. Since then, the building has been vacant.
Multiple fire companies responded to the fire as flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.
Throughout the firefight, what sounded like interior walls falling down could be heard, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Bricks and debris were seen on the ground.
One neighbor who lives nearby said the vacant building was known as a place for squatters to come and stay in.
“Maybe it got started when they was burning candles,” resident Tacuma Mutalow told Doris. “At night, when you walk past this building, you could see the reflection of the candles.”
There is no official word on what caused the fire and so far, no injuries have been reported.